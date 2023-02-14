Maybe you knew from a young age that you were not well-off, or maybe you didn't. When did you realize that you were not middleclass?

 

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Didn't know until I moved to the Mid-west and we were driving through a "nice" part of town admiring the houses with my siblings. Then my older sister goes, "You know, these are middle-class Americans, right?"
Blew my mind.
We never lacked anything growing-up. I always assumed we were middle-class.
We were not.🤣

Report

0points
Lil Miss Hobbit
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish