Hey pandas! What weird thing scares your pet? I have a pet Shih Tzu who is terrified of clothing baskets.

#1

I have 2 cats. Cinder is scared of the mop, not too weird. But my other cat Baba Yaga is is terrified of beach balls. I brought one home from work thinking she'd have fun with it. Nope! She was so scared of it. She likes balloons and a regular ball, so I don't know why the beach ball terrifies her so much.

Bonesko
#2

Dogs, people looking at her, being outside, being inside, starving to death, existing...the list goes on and on.

Elyse-the-Squid
