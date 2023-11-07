4submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Perfect First Date?
Just tell me about your perfect first date.
Probably doing something really fun together like a small theme park with mini golf, go carts, and an arcade, just to start off. Then go to dinner, have a few drinks, and lastly go to a salsa dancing event where they teach you dance for a little before allowing free dance.
Watching some cute, peaceful movie like My neighbor Totoro at either one's place. I was actually wanting to ask the cute and lovely girl who is my crush for such a date, but she doesn't like me back ;(
Somewhere a bit quiet in nature at night away from all the light pollution and city noises where we can stargaze
A day at an amusement park