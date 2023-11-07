Just tell me about your perfect first date.

#1

Probably doing something really fun together like a small theme park with mini golf, go carts, and an arcade, just to start off. Then go to dinner, have a few drinks, and lastly go to a salsa dancing event where they teach you dance for a little before allowing free dance.

Andres Tejeda
#2

Watching some cute, peaceful movie like My neighbor Totoro at either one's place. I was actually wanting to ask the cute and lovely girl who is my crush for such a date, but she doesn't like me back ;(

Tähtikarhu (he/him) 🇫🇮
#3

Somewhere a bit quiet in nature at night away from all the light pollution and city noises where we can stargaze

Stardust she/her
#4

A day at an amusement park

Isa's left eye
