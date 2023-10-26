9submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Food Dish?
What is your favorite food dish and why?
mac and cheese with the chicken strips
chicken biryani
literally any indian food
this is more of a beverage but hot chocolate
also pineapple fanta
Lasagna, tom kha gai, bbq ribs.
Schi-
A Russian sour cabbage soup (sauerkraut soup)
Dumplings! Any kind from any country. Grilled, steamed, fried, stewed, it doesn't matter. I just can't seem to get enough of them.
Haggis! Ooo that peppery, nutty, oatmealy (I know that's not a word), savoury goodness. It's so good it even makes mash potato (which I hate) enjoyable.
White pudding, black pudding, and Fruit pudding. Because the perfect breakfast is incomplete without them.
Cake! Who doesn't like cake? P.S. I'm not sharing.
DUMPLINGS because they’re amazing 🤤🤤🤤
a good roast dinner
Parfaits! Have you ever met a person, you say, "Let's get some parfait," they say, "Hell no, I don't like no parfait."? Parfaits are delicious!
Brisket
But also I have this odd love of Israeli Salad, maybe because it doesn't have dressings the same way others do
Chicken Biryani, Nihari, and Korma with Sheermal!