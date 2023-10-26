What is your favorite food dish and why?

#1

mac and cheese with the chicken strips

chicken biryani

literally any indian food

this is more of a beverage but hot chocolate

also pineapple fanta

3 points
shanila.pheonix_
#2

Lasagna, tom kha gai, bbq ribs.

3 points
Gay Panic
#3

Schi-
A Russian sour cabbage soup (sauerkraut soup)

2 points
PickleDragon she/her
#4

Dumplings! Any kind from any country. Grilled, steamed, fried, stewed, it doesn't matter. I just can't seem to get enough of them.

Haggis! Ooo that peppery, nutty, oatmealy (I know that's not a word), savoury goodness. It's so good it even makes mash potato (which I hate) enjoyable.

White pudding, black pudding, and Fruit pudding. Because the perfect breakfast is incomplete without them.

Cake! Who doesn't like cake? P.S. I'm not sharing.

1 point
Donkey boi
#5

DUMPLINGS because they’re amazing 🤤🤤🤤

1 point
UnimportantDog/Imp (she/her)
#6

a good roast dinner

1 point
noodle_pasty( she/her)
#7

Parfaits! Have you ever met a person, you say, "Let's get some parfait," they say, "Hell no, I don't like no parfait."? Parfaits are delicious!

0 points
RedBadgerCan'tSwim
#8

Brisket
But also I have this odd love of Israeli Salad, maybe because it doesn't have dressings the same way others do

0 points
The Amazing Fluffernaut
#9

Chicken Biryani, Nihari, and Korma with Sheermal!

0 points
Tiramisu
