Some of my favorite conspiracy theories involve aliens, zombies, clones, and alternate dimensions! What about yours?

#1 My favorite, and Im gonna get downvoted for this but I think its hilarious. Its the story that Bill Hicks became tired of being a comedian so he faked his death. Only to reappear a few years later as Alex Jones, the king of conspiracy theories.





If you cant see the humor in that theory, there is no hope for you.

#2 Birds aren’t real

#3 I truly believe we never actually went to the moon.

#4 I don't think australia exists

#5 Favourite? Not sure how one could have a single favourite, they're nearly all so laughable, but I do particularly like any of them that would involve thousands of people "in the know" and/or multiple governments to be acting together to conceal something, like area 51 or the faked moon landings. Or indeed "Sept 11th was faked" where literally millions of people witnessed the events they're claiming were not real.

#6 I love to think the "1951 Pont-Saint-Esprit mass poisoning" was an actual giant LSD test conducted by the CIA. I don't believe it 100% but it wouldn't surprise me.