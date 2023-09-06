4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Cheesy Pick-Up Line?
Tell us!
This post may include affiliate links.
Did you fall from Heaven? Because is looks like you landed on your face.
I actually feel like this would work on me. Someone tell my crush🤣
I used this one on my crush: "Hey, are you tired? Because you have been running through my head all day."
He called me immediately because he thought was something was wrong because NO WAY I would say that to him if I was sober.🤣
I guess mission accomplished?
"Excuse me sir, do you have a permit for those huge guns?" *looks pointedly down at biceps*
It works shockingly well.
Are you from Tennessee? cuz you're the only 10 I see.
i hate it