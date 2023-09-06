Tell us!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Did you fall from Heaven? Because is looks like you landed on your face.

Report

3points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST
Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
2 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually feel like this would work on me. Someone tell my crush🤣

1
1point
reply
View more comments

#2

I used this one on my crush: "Hey, are you tired? Because you have been running through my head all day."

He called me immediately because he thought was something was wrong because NO WAY I would say that to him if I was sober.🤣
I guess mission accomplished?

Report

1point
Lil Miss Hobbit
POST
#3

"Excuse me sir, do you have a permit for those huge guns?" *looks pointedly down at biceps*

It works shockingly well.

Report

1point
Tracy Wallick
POST
#4

Are you from Tennessee? cuz you're the only 10 I see.

i hate it

Report

0points
that one ace lesbian genderfae
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish