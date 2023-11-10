#1

A long time ago, I used to rent a 3 bed with one of mates, so we had a spare room. The idea was, if ever anyone was a bit too worse for wear after a night out, they could crash with us in the spare room.



One day, another friend asked us if they could crash with us for a few weeks as they needed to stay away from home. We knew he didn't have the best relationship with his parents, so we didn't think too much of it and agreed.



4 weeks later, after he left, we were cleaning the room and collecting up the few bits he had left behind. When changing the bed sheets, we noticed a hole in the mattress. My roommate stuck his hand in and pulled out a brick of cocaine, then another one, then another, then more, then stacks of cash.



All in all he had 7 bricks of coke and £140k in cash stashed away there.



Turned out that he was staying away from home because he was hiding from an entire drug ring that was hunting him down after he "randomly stumbled across" one of their stash houses while "out for a walk" and decided to take all that he could carry... in the empty bag he "just so happened to have with him".