1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Romantic Thing Your Partner Has Ever Done For You??
Share your stories.
This post may include affiliate links.
Well, pretty weird to anyone not. ..us...
But when my now girlfriend introduced me to the music of the Norwegian singer Sylvaine, I realised that this woman really gets me.... I think that was the point that I fell in love with her....... and when she went to see a band she didn't even like just cause I liked them..... yeah, she's pretty cool....