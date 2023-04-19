What’s something that used to be considered a bad thing to be/do but now is completely fine (or should be).

Before anyone else says it, I’m gonna say it. LGBTQ and religion.
For LGBTQ, it used to be unacceptable for expressing how you feel and it was connected to religion with them saying “u gon burn in h*ll”

Religion- it used to be fine for parents to be abusive or very controlling in the name of religion. For example, my parents are very religious. They never let me talk to girls but jokes on them, because I’m bi now! I’m also non binary and atheist and when I told them they were legit bawling their eyes out.

as a kid i used to hate the idea of staying up late, colored hair, tattoos, and being on your phone all the time. Sorry to disappoint you, younger me

