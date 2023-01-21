2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Had Personal Symbolism To You?
Go as in-depth as you'd like, I'd love to hear it.
This post may include affiliate links.
Wrens, specifically the winter wren, specifically juvenile ones. I've already mentioned a summer camp I went to last summer that had a huge impact on who I am as a person, and throughout that week, I kept seeing and watching a young winter wren that seemed to be interested in me. It was around for some of the biggest moments in my life, and it really means a lot to me.
The sea!
For me, the sea is a symbol of letting go, of just feeling good, calm, free and far away from everything that weighs me down.
The wind, the smell, the view, the sound, everything makes me happy, and nothing compares to the feeling of just standing there, looking out at the horizon and taking it all in.
Typo, thats supposed to be has. Eh its still a word who cares
Typo, thats supposed to be has. Eh its still a word who cares