Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing You Like And Dislike About Religion?
I'll go first (also bear in mind I'm a Christian): I like the idea of having a personal relationship with the Creator of the Universe who died for my sins. However, I dislike how religion often becomes a political tool of oppression and control.
I like that if gives people a deep sense of community. Especially in older people, that provides alot of comfort. I dislike when people use religious morality as a basis for ethics in modern situations. Ie. When people try to apply the Bible to the gender confirmation surgery.
I think there needs to be space that a book written thousands of years ago perhaps shouldn't be used to decide a relatively new procedure that has literally no scriptural basis.