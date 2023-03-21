We all have some stuff we don't want but still keep in our houses for various reasons. I'm curious what about you?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

My Mom Got This For Her Adult Child (Me) For Christmas. At Least It Works But When I Go To Work I Smell Like An Apple

My Mom Got This For Her Adult Child (Me) For Christmas. At Least It Works But When I Go To Work I Smell Like An Apple

Report

1point
=^._.^=
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My sister (23) would love this! She finds it really hard to brush out her tangled hair and reminisces about using something like this as a kid.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

A Couple Of Plants I Got As A Gift But I Don’t Necessarily Like Myself

A Couple Of Plants I Got As A Gift But I Don’t Necessarily Like Myself

Report

0points
Gabriela Zagórska
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish