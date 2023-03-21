2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing That You Want To Get Rid Of In Your House?
We all have some stuff we don't want but still keep in our houses for various reasons. I'm curious what about you?
My Mom Got This For Her Adult Child (Me) For Christmas. At Least It Works But When I Go To Work I Smell Like An Apple
My sister (23) would love this! She finds it really hard to brush out her tangled hair and reminisces about using something like this as a kid.
A Couple Of Plants I Got As A Gift But I Don’t Necessarily Like Myself
