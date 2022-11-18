Hey Pandas, What Is It Like In Germany?

PLEASE NO RACIST REMARKS! Saying so will lead to blocking and reporting! Any rude comments and remarks will end in the same way I tried last time: giving up on the post because someone brought up something extremely rude.

As an American who has never left the country, I‘ve been looking at possibly going to Germany for college to become a pediatrician! College in America leads to a lifetime of college debt. My family and I can’t deal with that pardon.

My curiosity sparked when I found out I am a high percentage of German and Austrian in my DNA. I‘ve heard so much about Germany and I wanna prove that not all Germans are rough and mean.

I would like to find out about the geography, lifestyles, schools, and so much more!