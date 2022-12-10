1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is At The Top Of Your Bucket List?
Is it to change careers, learn a foreign language, travel, run a marathon, start a business, or lose weight?
How long has it been your goal, and what was your inspiration? Realistically, do you think you'll achieve it before "kicking the bucket?"
This post may include affiliate links.
Travel, Im a history geek, i want to travel to certain countries, for isntances Greece, Athens ( and try an site my a*s on the Partenon, widout getting arrested ), Italy, Rome to be more exact, Scotland, for the castles, stuff like that.