When I was 13 I had used one of those hair removal creams but was in such a rush to go swimming in the ocean that I didn't give it enough time to do its thing. My mum made a snarky comment while ordering food being like 'wow didn't you do your legs? Nobody likes a gorilla'. Now, my mum would always poke fun, that's honestly just how my whole family talks but for whatever reason, I got super super self conscious from that point forward and began to steal my dad's razor to ensure the closest possible shave, and because my hair is black I even started to lightly powder my legs to ensure no little black hairbumps were visible. I'm in my late 20s now and married and I still feel completely gross if I have not shaved. I couldn't care less what other people do but for me... it could be 38c out, if my legs aren't shaved perfectly then I am wearing jeans and hiding them from view.