Hey Pandas, What Is A Thing You Came Up With And Want To Take Credit For?
Do you have something you invented, by yourself or with a friend? Do you want to take credit for it before someone steals your idea? Then you’ve come to the right post! If you have an idea after this closes, add it in the comments!
Strawmores. A lot of people don’t like s’mores because they don’t like marshmallows, so me and a friend came up with the idea of replacing the marshmallow with a strawberry! You can toast it on a stick, cut it up, just do a plain strawberry, or many more things!
Date of post: Tuesday, August 1, 2023