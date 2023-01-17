3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is A Song That You Recommend Anyone To Listen To?
Music is an art that has been passed down throughout many generations and is used to shape our emotions and make us feel things.
So I wanted to know what song you recommend listening to.
As an avid music listener with one of the weirdest tastes I could recommend a few songs:
The Sea of Tranquility: The Music Tapes present songs of the orbiting human circus
Golden Hour: Jvke
Prom Dress: mxmtoon
Top of My School: Katherine Lynn-Rose
American Healthcare and Lotta True Crime: Penelope Scott
Really any of Liana Flores's music
Two: Sleeping at last
You get me so High and Daddy Issues: The neighborhood
Any songs by ConcernedApe
Not that anyone cares but...
"Unleash" by Bandmaid
"Overdrive" by Stereopony
"School revolution" by Voice of Baceprot
"Witches heal" by The Hellfreaks
"We love sweets" by Hanabie
"Koumyou kishi" by Isiliel
" Ritual" by Necronomidol
"My raven black" by Mistress of the darkroom
"24 hour" by Maliklia
"Iron in the soul" by The Eden House
"Ghost tears" by Darkher
"Battle against justice" by Fate Gear
"Miracle story" by Burst Girl.....
Look At The Sky- Porter Robinson
Perfect Color- SafetySuit
Life in the Lain- SafetySuit
Growing Up- Nathan Wagner
Howl At The Moon- The Script
On My Own- Quietdrive
When I'm Gone- Quietdrive
Life is Beautiful- The Afters
Look To The Hills- Ever Stays Red
Heart Open- Kodaline
Brother- Kodaline
Just to name a few