So bit of a wild one here. I have this social app, kind of like Omegle or Discord I suppose. Anyway, I meet this man here, and we talk for a while. Soon he asks for my snap, and I trusted him so I gave it. He adds me back. We talk for a month or so, and he tells me that he just thinks I'm hot. Tells me he's literally obsessed with me. I am a minor, this man was in his 40s. I block him right after, because no. Just absolutely not y'know. But I had this dream where he confronted me about it, and I woke up in panic. It was horrifying to me, I don't know why. I've never been as scared of someone as I was then.