What hobby is an immediate red flag? 

#1

Taxidermy. "I kill them, then I stuff them and then I put them on a shelf in funny little poses"

Isabel
#2

Hunting. Killing animals for sport is disgusting.

Trillian
#3

"Do you like my knife collection? These ones over here are for skinning carcasses....."

Nathaniel
#4

Clubbing. I personally couldn’t date someone who goes clubbing.

Nicky Vermeulen
#5

1. Dicing (as we call it here) / Drift-racing. It means you are either toxic masc or low income or both. 2. Drinking as a hobby, like that's what you do in your spare time. 3. Smoking pot. You're welcome to do it but I won't date you because you'll just be argumentative and argue in circles, and have red eyes most of the time. Speaking from experience. 4. Watching TV as your main hobby. It means you are not able to do anything useful.

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
*low income in itself isn't the problem - the problem is that I'll be paying your petrol / gasoline and tyre (tire) bills and traffic fines.

