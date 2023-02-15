#5

1. Dicing (as we call it here) / Drift-racing. It means you are either toxic masc or low income or both. 2. Drinking as a hobby, like that's what you do in your spare time. 3. Smoking pot. You're welcome to do it but I won't date you because you'll just be argumentative and argue in circles, and have red eyes most of the time. Speaking from experience. 4. Watching TV as your main hobby. It means you are not able to do anything useful.