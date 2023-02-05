2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Have You Observed In Movies, That You Don’t Recall Seeing In Real Life?
Movies or TV shows. Share what can only be seen on TV.
I've done the first before but usually with close friends. I think most of what you see in terms of people always being snarky with the perfect comeback or maybe my brain is just too slow to process so quickly lol. I also think the whole love triangle thing is a bit over done, like how many times does that actually happen or maybe again, might just not be happening to me lol.
For me, it's 2 main things:
1. When people, especially guys, nod (without one word)in a way to communicate ( e.g., come here, go there, etc.)
2. Smoking cigarettes makes you "cool".