Movies or TV shows. Share what can only be seen on TV.

#1

I've done the first before but usually with close friends. I think most of what you see in terms of people always being snarky with the perfect comeback or maybe my brain is just too slow to process so quickly lol. I also think the whole love triangle thing is a bit over done, like how many times does that actually happen or maybe again, might just not be happening to me lol.

DennyS (denzoren)
#2

For me, it's 2 main things:

1. When people, especially guys, nod (without one word)in a way to communicate ( e.g., come here, go there, etc.)

2. Smoking cigarettes makes you "cool".

Cat Meyers
