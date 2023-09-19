I want to know your thoughts.

#1

The "Dancing Plague of 1518" in Strasbourg, France, witnessed hundreds of people dancing uncontrollably, seemingly without reason, for days on end.

During that era, people believed it was caused by demonic possession or boiling blood. According to Britannica, investigators in the 20th century suggested that those afflicted might have consumed bread made from rye flour contaminated with the fungal disease ergot, known to produce convulsions.

4points
CascadedFalls
#2

Maybe the mystery surrounding Babushka Lady

2points
Tiramisu
#3

The emu war that Australia lost

1point
Firefly1617
