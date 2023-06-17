Post whatever you want to do with your life. It could be a job. It could be a passion. It could be literally anything. We’ll never know unless you tell us!

#1

Yes I’m posting on my own post but that’s beside the point…

During my life I want to attend a pride parade (I know but I’ve never gone to one and right now it doesn’t look like I will anytime soon) and I want to become a teacher. I also want to improve my art and acting and get into this art school for high school.

𝗍іrᥱძ⍴ᥲᥒძᥲ (ᥲᥒᥡ ⍴r᥆ᥒ᥆ᥙᥒs)
~Cho Yua~
~Cho Yua~
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its okay to post on your own post , everyone does that. Pride parade sounds cool!

#2

I want to write a novel. Not necessarily to see it published, just to see I can dedicate myself to something creative.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
#3

To say the truth , end it.

BUT if ill ever reach 18 alive I want to do a lot of things. First go to therapy to make my mental health better. Then i want to study , a lot . I want to study neuropsychology and pretty much i believe ill be in Finland with a scholarship. idk if this will be the right choice as neuropsychology requires a lot of study years bachelor, master, PhD. After being a neuropsychologist i'll work hard for my job and live my life and be a dog mom. I dont want to be rich as f**k but i want to live my life without worrying too much about money. I want to learn karate. Ill save a lot of money to go travel the world when im older with my doggie. Before i die ill buy a small house on a countryside , probably in my birth town Maidstone, UK. Ill have a lot animals and live peacefully until i die.

I have a lot of things i want to do with myself and my life but let's hope we'll reach 18 safe and sound. (even though it doesnt look like it)

~Cho Yua~
