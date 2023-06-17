3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Do You Want To Do With Your Life?
Post whatever you want to do with your life. It could be a job. It could be a passion. It could be literally anything. We’ll never know unless you tell us!
Yes I’m posting on my own post but that’s beside the point…
During my life I want to attend a pride parade (I know but I’ve never gone to one and right now it doesn’t look like I will anytime soon) and I want to become a teacher. I also want to improve my art and acting and get into this art school for high school.
I want to write a novel. Not necessarily to see it published, just to see I can dedicate myself to something creative.
To say the truth , end it.
BUT if ill ever reach 18 alive I want to do a lot of things. First go to therapy to make my mental health better. Then i want to study , a lot . I want to study neuropsychology and pretty much i believe ill be in Finland with a scholarship. idk if this will be the right choice as neuropsychology requires a lot of study years bachelor, master, PhD. After being a neuropsychologist i'll work hard for my job and live my life and be a dog mom. I dont want to be rich as f**k but i want to live my life without worrying too much about money. I want to learn karate. Ill save a lot of money to go travel the world when im older with my doggie. Before i die ill buy a small house on a countryside , probably in my birth town Maidstone, UK. Ill have a lot animals and live peacefully until i die.
I have a lot of things i want to do with myself and my life but let's hope we'll reach 18 safe and sound. (even though it doesnt look like it)