As usual, the trolls will show up here, so let's be ready.

Aro/ace people are part of the community.

#1

I’m a trans person (ftm) who’s genderflux, but leaning towards the masc side more (he/they). I’m also (probably) aroace

- Imp - (he/they)
#2

i am non binary (afab) or agender. idk heh. my preferred pronouns are they/them but if there’s someone who refuses to use they/them pronouns they could use she/her. i don’t really LIKE she/her but it’s better than he/him.
idk what my sexuality is but until now i’ve only gotten crushes on boys. once i got a crush on a fictional character who was an adult and he was gay 💀 (if you’re wondering who that was he’s from Adventures On Trains and he’s called Nathaniel lol)

𝕊𝕙𝕪 𝔻𝕣𝕒𝕘𝕠n (they/them)
#3

aroace baby

let people live how they wanna live

shanila.pheonix_
#4

I'm an AFAB genderfluid person, pronouns currently they/him. I'm aromantic and exclusively attracted to women. If you have a problem with any of that, then please go locate the back button because this thread isn't about you.

Charlotte Richards
So you’re female. And lesbian. Cool cool. The correct pronouns for a female are she/her. Also, gender isn’t fluid. Who told you all of these lies? Just curious

#5

I need a list to figure these out. Sexuality has become very specific

Vermonta
