Hey Pandas, What Do You Identify As?
As usual, the trolls will show up here, so let's be ready.
Aro/ace people are part of the community.
I’m a trans person (ftm) who’s genderflux, but leaning towards the masc side more (he/they). I’m also (probably) aroace
i am non binary (afab) or agender. idk heh. my preferred pronouns are they/them but if there’s someone who refuses to use they/them pronouns they could use she/her. i don’t really LIKE she/her but it’s better than he/him.
idk what my sexuality is but until now i’ve only gotten crushes on boys. once i got a crush on a fictional character who was an adult and he was gay 💀 (if you’re wondering who that was he’s from Adventures On Trains and he’s called Nathaniel lol)
aroace baby
let people live how they wanna live
I'm an AFAB genderfluid person, pronouns currently they/him. I'm aromantic and exclusively attracted to women. If you have a problem with any of that, then please go locate the back button because this thread isn't about you.
I need a list to figure these out. Sexuality has become very specific