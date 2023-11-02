7submissions
Hey Pandas, What Do You Find Confusing About The English Language?
English is my first language and I got along with it just fine until I started to teach it. I now realize there are so many weird things about it. Please tell me examples of things you find odd.
The fact that the words read and red are pronounced the same. The letter u is inconsistently pronounced in the words uniform and under. Letter C is either pronounced like k or s. Nothing is pronounced like how it’s written
'you' is singular and plural and can also mean 'one' not you personally; 'they' is singular and plural; EVERY SECOND VERB seems to be irregular; nothing (especially place names) is pronounced how it's written; and there are so. many. synonyms for everything. wierd language
The lack of a plural you is why I love the word "y'all"!
Who vs Whom. I know there’s a difference, but I always forget which one to use
Homonyms and heteronyms!!!
Here's my example. There are 'countable' and 'uncountable' nouns - in sentences starting "I like eating..." we would pluaralise a 'countable' and leave an 'uncountable' as singular. "I like eating oranges" vs "I like eating watermelon". Why is pasta 'uncountable' and noodles 'countable'? "How much noodles do you want?" sounds odd but so does "how many noodles do you want?"
Almost everything honestly. Mainly verbs and the they/theirs/they're things. I'm just happy we don't have gendered nouns though.
