2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Cooking Or Food-Saving Tips Can You Recommend?
As someone who is willing to learn new food preparation or cooking tips, I am fascinated by learning new tips to help save on food.
Post up any tips, tricks, or advice you have here.
This post may include affiliate links.
Here's a fun one I learned recently, which is helpful for those who may not have a vacuum sealer.
Put whatever it is you want to "vacuum seal" is a resealable bag (like a Ziploc), and close up the bag, but leave only a 1 inch opening. Then slowly submerge your bagged food in a pot or large container of water.
Submerge most of the bag into the water, aside from the open hole, then seal up the bag. Voila, vacuum sealed food.
Gotta give it up to YouTuber and former Masterchef contestant Nick DiGiovanni for showing me that trick. Helped with these massive pork chops I wasn't able to cook recently.
Buy the brand name ketchup, brown sauce etc that you like. Buy the biggest bottle you can find, more for your money. Splash out on the luxury of the brand you like, the sauce will make any cheap food tasty. Cheap and nasty microwave meals? Rescued with sauce. Only got pasta or rice to eat? Tommy K for the pasta, Brown sauce for the rice.