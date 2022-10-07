2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Childhood Food Do You Re-Visit As An Adult?
What food from your childhood do you keep revisiting? And especially the food that is considered 'poor'? With which food do you have a secret love relationship? Share bellow.
Saltine crackers, Kraft American Cheese, and Chef Boyardee
I grew up next to a Mexican grocery store. I still love the cheap Mexican candy. Tamarind spoons and duvalin are my soft spots. Sponch is amazing to.