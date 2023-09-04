Give a reason as to why as well.

#1

Salam Hayek would be nice for a coffee date.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Birgit M
1 hour ago

Is this Salma's lost twin brother? ;-)

#2

Suppose not really a celebrity cause no one will know who the hell she is but....
Shiori Vitus, singer for gothic rock band, Eleanor..... Just to listen to her talk about her art, her influences, her songwriting, just everything..... And to express to her how much her songs have moved me...
( of course, all this would have to go through a translator, cause we don't speak the same language!! )

K- THULU
#3

(get ready)

Dwayne johnson
Ryan reynolds
Andrew B. Bachelor
Steve Harvey
Vin Diesel
Johnny Depp
Keanu Reeves
Margot Robbie
Jason Statham
Megan Fox

Chex mylicks
