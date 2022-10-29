2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Candy Would You Always Trade With Someone Else When You Trick Or Treat?
Candy flavours might not be for everyone, and we do trade with our siblings every so often. What candy do you guys always give away when you'd get it?
Dunno if I'll get some flak for this one, but I just couldn't ever really enjoy the flavour of a Tootsie Roll.
They always tasted weird to me, and the texture just didn't feel right every time I ate one. I'd always get some kind of Hershey bar off my brother, especially if it's Cookies and Cream flavoured.
I’d trade anything for a reeces or kitkat!