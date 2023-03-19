A list of underrated TV shows not many know about despite holding strong reviews and ratings.

#1

Some of these are popular but just incase someone hasn't seen it, I'll list the ones I remember:
1. The IT Crowd.
2. Black Books.
3. Justified.
4. Psych.

DennyS (denzoren)
#2

I recently started Hit Monkey. Also MODOK, Lucifer, Rick and Morty, Moon Knight, etc..

MaskPool
#3

MaskPool
#4

My favorite tv shows that no one I know knows about would be
Person of interest and Criminal Minds.

The_Canadian_Zebra
