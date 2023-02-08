What things in dating/marriage have you seen that really annoy you? Things you would never do in your own relationship?

#1

Calling your boyfriend your "bestfriend," in front of family/friends that have been there for you forever. Seriously. Especially girls who "married their best friend" when their childhood bestie is their maid-of-honor.

Also, couples that only pay attention to each-other, even when they are in social situations. Yuck.

Lil Miss Hobbit
#2

Being with my ex misses for 5 years. Don’t remember seeing her replace to loo role once. Even when we got our own house. New one was always on top of the old one or on the sink ect..

Geoffrey Osterfield
