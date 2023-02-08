2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Biggest Relationship Pet Peeves?
What things in dating/marriage have you seen that really annoy you? Things you would never do in your own relationship?
Calling your boyfriend your "bestfriend," in front of family/friends that have been there for you forever. Seriously. Especially girls who "married their best friend" when their childhood bestie is their maid-of-honor.
Also, couples that only pay attention to each-other, even when they are in social situations. Yuck.
Being with my ex misses for 5 years. Don’t remember seeing her replace to loo role once. Even when we got our own house. New one was always on top of the old one or on the sink ect..