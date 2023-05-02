2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Best Tips For Getting Over A Breakup?
He broke up with me, and now I want to know how to get over it.
Well, as someone who just broke up with someone...I have absoulutly no clue BUT heres some stuff from google!
Give yourself some space. ...
Keep busy. ...
Take time out for you. ...
Talk to family, friends, Elders and others who can support you. ...
Try not to use alcohol and other drugs to deal with the pain.
i just had a breakup and the best way i have is to go shopping and hang out with friends and say f*ck men. of course i still have flashbacks about happy times but now i think about it, i could've done better. so can you