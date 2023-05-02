He broke up with me, and now I want to know how to get over it.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Well, as someone who just broke up with someone...I have absoulutly no clue BUT heres some stuff from google!
Give yourself some space. ...
Keep busy. ...
Take time out for you. ...
Talk to family, friends, Elders and others who can support you. ...
Try not to use alcohol and other drugs to deal with the pain.

Report

2points
ambiguous Fox
POST
Caligo
Caligo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

im failing on that last one-

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

i just had a breakup and the best way i have is to go shopping and hang out with friends and say f*ck men. of course i still have flashbacks about happy times but now i think about it, i could've done better. so can you

Report

0points
Georgiana Lee
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish