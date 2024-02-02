#1

Some of mine:



Annibale E I Cantori Moderni - Trinity (They Call Me Trinity)

This song brings back the best memories of my childhood. Hanging out with my friends. Watching Bud Spencer and Terence Hill movies. This one's from one of their best and critically acclaimed movies.



Oliver Onions - Flying Through The Air

More Spencer & Hill Nostalgia



Johnny Cash - Walk The Line

Dad always cooked lunch on sundays. Listening to Johnny Cash mostly. Sunday mornings meant the smell of good food coming from the kitchen with my Dad listening to Cash. Dad's gone, Cash as well. The memories remain.





Communards - Don’t Leave Me This Way

This was somehow always on in the weekly chart show we watched before dinner on saturday night in the mid-80s. It's just a memorable (cover) song. Whenever this comes on somewhere, I'm transported back to our old living room with the family watching the show.