Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Favorite Memories Here On Bored Panda?
In memory of Amy, Deadpool, Madally, and Toast, who used to make our community feel complete.
I loved talking with all of my wonderful friends. I used to love it when me and my friends had a super long conversation that always ended in “:D”. Amy and Madally, I miss you. But I also have made new friends, and we have created a safe place in google docs, which is amazing. So, thank you to all of my friends. You guys are amazing