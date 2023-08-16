Post the worst ads you have ever seen.

#1

Oooooh Temu Back At It Again 😂

3points
Jtheslay (he/them)
#2

Whoever Thought Of This And Reviewed This Needs To Clean Their Brain

2points
CascadedFalls
#3

Dude This Bidet Needs To Calm Down

2points
cadena kuhn
#4

No Need To Explain

1point
Jeosha Frazee
