1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Green Flags In A Relationship?
What are some of the characteristics you've seen between your friends and their significant others that make you appreciate the pairing?
This post may include affiliate links.
When their there when you need them. If your friends or significant other aren't there for you when you need them to be and make the excuse "I was giving you space" they dont care as much as some who would BEG for you to say whats wrong and they will make their biggest effort to help.