Been dealing with poor mental health lately and having trouble taking care of myself. Any recommendations for some simple, easy meals I can make so I'm at least eating?

#1 i saw a youtuber say that if you don’t have the energy to make something, just eat the ingredients separately (onlyjayus, i think?) it helps, at least for me.

#2 A little bit of toast with tomato slices and garlic on top, with cheese and basil on top of that. You can microwave it real quick and it's like super pizza.



Crackers and cheese and summer sausage are a staple.

You can eat them together or if you have vegetables you can fry veggies with a bit of the sausage and eggs for an easy gourmet.



If you are too tired to make up vegetables, you can always keep some lemon juice on hand and drink it with a bit of honey in water for a calorie/vitamin boost. It's good hot as well.



Tortillas are also great to have around. You can make pb&j or tacos or whatever you want and they keep longer than bread does.



Soup is also a good go-to because you can freeze it and just pull it out when you are too tired to make a meal.

#3 Tomatoes on toast with some everything bagel seasoning is my go-to lately.

#4 Tomato Soup, if you have bread it’s a bonus

#5 Start with something like pasta, gnocchi, tortellini, and add a sauce of your choice, and then you can add anything else you want, like cheese, meat (if you have it pre-cooked and cut up, all you have to do is warm it), veggies ( frozen or canned are great, as most of the prep work is already done for you), and that's it, and now you have a simple, good meal.