#1

I'd tell my younger self that I'm not weird or out of place, and to hang on because I will one day meet wonderful people who become lifelong friends.

SaneMinotaur (she/her)
#2

I would tell my younger self to calm down. I had way too much anxiety when I was younger, and I think it has affected my lifestyle now. Also, I'd tell my younger self that, yes, you are gay. Stop doubting it.

PANic(She/Her)
#3

Try sports, work out more, be more active, be more mature, be more courageous, be more adventurous, have better time management, and get off your lazy a$$ and do something with your life!

DP
