Hey Pandas, What Advice Would You Give Your Younger Self?
Maybe there was a specific instance in your life when your younger self could've done with some words of wisdom; or maybe it's just general life advice.
Share it with us!
I'd tell my younger self that I'm not weird or out of place, and to hang on because I will one day meet wonderful people who become lifelong friends.
I would tell my younger self to calm down. I had way too much anxiety when I was younger, and I think it has affected my lifestyle now. Also, I'd tell my younger self that, yes, you are gay. Stop doubting it.
Try sports, work out more, be more active, be more mature, be more courageous, be more adventurous, have better time management, and get off your lazy a$$ and do something with your life!