Curious about what accents you like the best. It can be form another country, state, province, county, or even city.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

I luv russian accents :D with a strong german or australian accent in close second...

I like the way it flows with the sentance

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Do-nut touch da donut
Add photo comments
POST

#2

I love French people's accents, especially when they say "France (no offence, it's just so cute and funny)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
lasagne of death
Add photo comments
POST
#3

British, Irish, Scottish, New Zealand, Welsh, Italian, & the list goes on.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Spooky Demon Bat (she/they)
Add photo comments
POST
#4

I love the Australian accent. That's number one. I also like English, Ireland, Swiss, Russian, Ukraine and a bunch others

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Jaden Yoder
Add photo comments
POST
#5

I really like the Scottish accent. And it's one of my favorite countries to visit.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Ban-One
Add photo comments
POST
#6

A very specific Norther English accent: Sheffield. Ladies, you ALL sound beautiful to me. Gents, even your most mundane stories sound like epic tales.

All Scottish (except Edinburgh, sorry), but the further North, the more the love.

Really thick southern USA. I loved the Hannah Barron videos. I could listen to her, and Dolly Parton, all day.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Donkey boi
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish