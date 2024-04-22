6submissions
Hey Pandas, What Accents Do You Like The Best?
Curious about what accents you like the best. It can be form another country, state, province, county, or even city.
I luv russian accents :D with a strong german or australian accent in close second...
I like the way it flows with the sentance
I love French people's accents, especially when they say "France (no offence, it's just so cute and funny)
British, Irish, Scottish, New Zealand, Welsh, Italian, & the list goes on.
I love the Australian accent. That's number one. I also like English, Ireland, Swiss, Russian, Ukraine and a bunch others
I really like the Scottish accent. And it's one of my favorite countries to visit.
A very specific Norther English accent: Sheffield. Ladies, you ALL sound beautiful to me. Gents, even your most mundane stories sound like epic tales.
All Scottish (except Edinburgh, sorry), but the further North, the more the love.
Really thick southern USA. I loved the Hannah Barron videos. I could listen to her, and Dolly Parton, all day.