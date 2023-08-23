I would like to see some direct translation from your language into English.

#1

I wish there were a way to say easily in English "pena ajena" (Spanish). It basically means that you are cringing with embarrassment for another person who should be feeling the embarrassment for themselves but, sadly, has no clue.

I feel this way when I watch reality TV sometimes.

Panacat
#2

'That mouse will have a tail'.
Means an action will have certain consequences, now or later. The terrible part is, Apart from this proverb, the Dutch tend to translate their proverbs literally, and this sometimes produces hilarious scenes.

Roger9er
#3

Not my language but I've been living here for years.
Met someone when I was first in Germany, who said to me (when I didn't understand his german):
"You are heavy on wire!" / "Du bist schwer auf Draht!"
Still haven't really figured that one out.

Andrew Burke
Aha. after all these years I bothered to translate it. I guess it means "to be on my toes / to be on the ball" or quickwitted.

