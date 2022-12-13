Where are you going to hunker down and what are you slaying the undead with?

I am going to Home Depot. There is a lot of stuff there that I can use to barricade myself in (After I stock food and water of course).

My weapon of choice if they break in depends. Can they only be killed by head damage? Weapon: Cross Bow with scope..

Can they be killed by damage anywhere? Weapon: Chainsaw

Xavier_M_P
