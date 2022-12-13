1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, The Zombie Apocalypse Is Here! Where Are You Going And What Is Your Weapon Of Choice?
Where are you going to hunker down and what are you slaying the undead with?
This post may include affiliate links.
I am going to Home Depot. There is a lot of stuff there that I can use to barricade myself in (After I stock food and water of course).
My weapon of choice if they break in depends. Can they only be killed by head damage? Weapon: Cross Bow with scope..
Can they be killed by damage anywhere? Weapon: Chainsaw