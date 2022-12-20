Writing Pandas, please refrain from giving me anything even vaguely fleshed out. Random views, plots, or even just a handful of words are welcome.

#1

So, I love fantasy, and I am a person who is very performance oriented; I sing in choir, I play in band, I'm aiming to join the theatre/drama club at high school next year. I've been thinking about a story about a magic based circus type group in the 18/1900s (my favourite time period hands down). I don't have a plot, I don't have characters, and it probably won't go anywhere but the idea is cool imo.

crowspectre (he/they)
