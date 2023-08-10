 Hey Pandas, Tell Me What Was The Most Awkward Situation You Have Ever Been In? | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, Tell Me What Was The Most Awkward Situation You Have Ever Been In?
10points

0submissions

1week left

Ask Pandas, Community

Hey Pandas, Tell Me What Was The Most Awkward Situation You Have Ever Been In?

Megan ️ ️Megan ️ ️
Community member
Add Answer
Add Answer

I would like to know an awkward situation that you have been caught in.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
Megan ️ ️
Megan ️ ️
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Ask Pandas
Homepage
Trending
Ask Pandas
Homepage
Next in Ask Pandas
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
SeaLouse
SeaLouse
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Coworker was living with his grandmother. We arranged to go to his place after work and smoke some "herbs". Grandmother was nice, thought maybe we should smoke somewhere else but coworker kept assuring me that it would be fine. It wasn't fine. Grandmother smelled it and was upset. " I thought you were a nice guy" I remember her telling me. So awkward. I got the hell away from there as soon as I could.

0
0points
reply
POST
SeaLouse
SeaLouse
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Coworker was living with his grandmother. We arranged to go to his place after work and smoke some "herbs". Grandmother was nice, thought maybe we should smoke somewhere else but coworker kept assuring me that it would be fine. It wasn't fine. Grandmother smelled it and was upset. " I thought you were a nice guy" I remember her telling me. So awkward. I got the hell away from there as soon as I could.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda