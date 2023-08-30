6submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Tell Me What Made You Become A Bored Panda Member?
Tell us!
i want to talk to people, and make friends:) (and also i was bored bc i got no phone:< )
🎶You’ve got a friend in me 🎶
I wanted to comment on all the cool posts I saw. After I made my ORIGINAL account I went back and commented on all those old posts. This is like my…10th account if anybody is wondering. At least 10th..
I was bored.
I was using 9gag for memes, but it became a bunch of social media without memes, and an extremely toxic community. I found this, and it's way better.
memes