Tell us!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

i want to talk to people, and make friends:) (and also i was bored bc i got no phone:< )

Report

2points
Chex mylicks
POST

#2

🎶You’ve got a friend in me 🎶

Report

1point
DP(licks)
POST
#3

I wanted to comment on all the cool posts I saw. After I made my ORIGINAL account I went back and commented on all those old posts. This is like my…10th account if anybody is wondering. At least 10th..

Report

1point
DP(licks)
POST
#4

I was bored.

Report

0points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST
#5

I was using 9gag for memes, but it became a bunch of social media without memes, and an extremely toxic community. I found this, and it's way better.

Report

0points
Sebastián Rodríguez
POST
#6

memes

Report

0points
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish