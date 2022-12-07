#1

I once talked myself out of detention in middle school. My history teacher caught me with something inappropriate written on the Home Screen of my tablet, and she sent me to the counselor, who let me talk it out. I said that I forgot that it was inappropriate and would take it down immediately. The only sort of consequence I got that day was a 5-minute delay for lunch.



TL;DR: Person is caught with something inappropriate. Person talks themselves out of trouble