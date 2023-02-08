Hello again! Today I ask you all to share a random fact about you that seems to make you special or unique. Maybe you're neurodivergent, maybe you're bilingual: whatever's special about you, share it with us!

I know a lot about chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons. I can tell you how easy it is to make some of them - and how difficult it is to actually employ them :)

I know a lot of random history facts. My friends give me grief for it all the time.

I'm an english nerd. Like, I literally have a poster in my room of "common single prepositions" from my old teacher because I felt bad that it was getting recycled. And it's a nice poster!

