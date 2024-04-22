2submissions
Hey Pandas, Tell Me A Great Thing About Someone You Love Who Is No Longer Here
Tell me the great things about your loved ones who are no longer here.
When I was a kid, I had this cat named Eddie. At the time, he was my best friend. Every day when I woke up, he was waiting outside my bedroom door. Every day after school, I would go find him and read with him. He was an old cat, and his front paws were declawed, so he always seemed so gentle. When he died, I got a stuffed animal resembling him that I still have.
My great uncle... he stayed with us once, the one thing i remember about him is he really loved dr peppers, and so did i! So we had that in common and would chill sippin on dp's :3