Hey Pandas, Talk About Random Things Here
Share your random thoughts!
So, uh, my brother went snooping through my PC and knows I'm trans. Yay...
Luckily I've only used BP on PC a few times and it was in a web browser he didn't look through the history on
In California, when you see a blue reflective bot dot on the streets, its to mark a fire hydrant location so the fire department can spot it asap
