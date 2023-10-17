Take a screenshot of your favorite music playlist and share it here!

Please do not hate or judge others for their music preferences (unless they've edited the playlist to make it say something inappropriate or have racist songs, etc) this is a safe space.

One Of My Random Playlists. I Go Through Like Three A Week

polar bear panda
My Nightcore Vibe Room Playlist ✨ Probably My Favourite One I've Made

Lex <3 (they/them)
I’m Doing Playlists For Minecraft Biomes, So When I’m Playing Minecraft I Can Have Music To Listen To Depending On The Vibe Of Where I Am. This Is My Savanna One

GhostlySnail (she/her)
CascadedFalls
CascadedFalls
3 hours ago

Renegades, House of Gold, and Budapest, are all good songs. Love this playlist <3

Almost 11 Hours Worth Of Classical Lol

ЛеснойКороль(they/he)🇺🇦🇷🇺
I Always Add Songs On My Playlist In Order By Author, It's So Hard To Find A Section That Actually Shows More Than One Artist I Have On It Lmao

Madally
Driving Playlist

pjr
Been Listening To This One Today

Rainstorm
