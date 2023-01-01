4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Rescue Pet Living Their Best Life
Share the image of the pet you rescued! You can share the story too.
My Angel Straight From Heaven
This is Pumpkin Pie. I found her under a dumpster when she was 6 weeks old. She was covered in grease, starving, had a paralyzed front leg and her tail was half dead. We brought her home and gave her the life she was meant to live. Although she is now 3-legged, and has a teenie tiny tail, she is loved beyond words and nothing slows her down. She spends her days hanging out with her 5 feline brothers and sisters. No kitten left behind!
This Is Peanut. I Found Him On I95. He Was This Scared, Tiny Little Guy Who Gladly Came Home With Me. He Is Now A Happy, Healthy Chunky Monkey
This Is Sunshine. I Found Her When She Was About 5 Weeks Old, Just Sitting On A Street Corner Like She Was Just Waiting For Me To Pull Up And Take Her Home. She Is Our Little Fluffernutter
This Is Lucy Lu. She Is Our Little Space Cadet
Joanne Kinney, you have a lot of cats
