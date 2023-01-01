Share the image of the pet you rescued! You can share the story too.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

My Angel Straight From Heaven

My Angel Straight From Heaven

This is Pumpkin Pie. I found her under a dumpster when she was 6 weeks old. She was covered in grease, starving, had a paralyzed front leg and her tail was half dead. We brought her home and gave her the life she was meant to live. Although she is now 3-legged, and has a teenie tiny tail, she is loved beyond words and nothing slows her down. She spends her days hanging out with her 5 feline brothers and sisters. No kitten left behind!

Report

2points
Joanne Kinney
POST
#2

This Is Peanut. I Found Him On I95. He Was This Scared, Tiny Little Guy Who Gladly Came Home With Me. He Is Now A Happy, Healthy Chunky Monkey

This Is Peanut. I Found Him On I95. He Was This Scared, Tiny Little Guy Who Gladly Came Home With Me. He Is Now A Happy, Healthy Chunky Monkey

Report

2points
Joanne Kinney
POST
#3

This Is Sunshine. I Found Her When She Was About 5 Weeks Old, Just Sitting On A Street Corner Like She Was Just Waiting For Me To Pull Up And Take Her Home. She Is Our Little Fluffernutter

This Is Sunshine. I Found Her When She Was About 5 Weeks Old, Just Sitting On A Street Corner Like She Was Just Waiting For Me To Pull Up And Take Her Home. She Is Our Little Fluffernutter

Report

2points
Joanne Kinney
POST
#4

This Is Lucy Lu. She Is Our Little Space Cadet

This Is Lucy Lu. She Is Our Little Space Cadet

Report

2points
Joanne Kinney
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish