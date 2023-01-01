This is Pumpkin Pie. I found her under a dumpster when she was 6 weeks old. She was covered in grease, starving, had a paralyzed front leg and her tail was half dead. We brought her home and gave her the life she was meant to live. Although she is now 3-legged, and has a teenie tiny tail, she is loved beyond words and nothing slows her down. She spends her days hanging out with her 5 feline brothers and sisters. No kitten left behind!

