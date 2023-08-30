3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Plushies Or Stuffed Animals
Share cute photos!
This post may include affiliate links.
Too Much?
Also This
My grandma made these with such care just for me and my brother for Christmas when I was 5. She sent them all the way from Korea as she couldn’t be here and we were in Australia. She made these with so much love and I just wanted her to have some recognition. The 2 rabbits are me and my brother and the rest are Snow White and the 7 dwarves plus a few spares. I love her🥰🥰🥰
Heres Mine (My Fav Is The Mr Sharkie, Left One)
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish